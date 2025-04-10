TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.
TTGT opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
