Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.26.

Shares of DE traded down $12.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $439.94. The stock had a trading volume of 323,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

