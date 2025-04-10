Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,481,000 after buying an additional 186,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,907,000 after buying an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

Prologis Trading Down 2.9 %

PLD traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,010. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.