Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 3,785 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.42. 590,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,638. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

