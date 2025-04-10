Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 20 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,520,000 after acquiring an additional 348,187 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.10.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $825.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $884.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

