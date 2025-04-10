Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 79 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $265.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In related news, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. The trade was a 48.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,626.68. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

