Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $36.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

