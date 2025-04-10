Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.98.

Shell Trading Up 7.1 %

SHEL stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

