Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after buying an additional 732,516 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 410,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,525,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

