Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,440 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,390 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

