Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.
Tharisa Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of LON:THS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 52 ($0.66). 276,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.54. The company has a market capitalization of £188.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 48.68 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.10 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Tharisa Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.