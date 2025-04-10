Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Tharisa Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of LON:THS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 52 ($0.66). 276,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.54. The company has a market capitalization of £188.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 48.68 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.10 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.