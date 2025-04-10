The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $8.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,190,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,928. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

