The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,441. Magna International has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 2,126.5% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

