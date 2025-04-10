The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

JBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of JBL traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.95. 1,017,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,295. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock worth $12,205,218 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

