The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NYSE THG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.22. 183,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $21,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 123,793 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

