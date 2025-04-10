The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of WMB opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.67.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

