Tim Hwang Sells 34,120 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) Director Tim Hwang sold 34,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,872.96. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FiscalNote alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $57,784.81.

On Monday, February 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 56,795 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $69,289.90.

FiscalNote Trading Up 1.9 %

FiscalNote stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.59. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 88.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NOTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FiscalNote

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FiscalNote by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FiscalNote by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FiscalNote by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in FiscalNote by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in FiscalNote by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.