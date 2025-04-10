Top Medical Stocks To Follow Today – April 9th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. These investments are sensitive to regulatory changes and advancements in medical technology, reflecting trends in global healthcare demand and innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $19.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.12. 5,115,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,533. The company has a market cap of $523.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.40 and its 200 day moving average is $541.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $31.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $695.16. 2,706,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $843.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $827.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $659.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. 18,982,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,363,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $688.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $7.12 on Wednesday, reaching $168.55. 7,688,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,077. The company has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. 42,242,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,855,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

