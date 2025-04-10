Top Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

Shopify, Vertiv, Expedia Group, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Trump Media & Technology Group, and Antelope Enterprise are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business involves operating social media platforms or generating revenue through digital community engagement. Investors in these stocks evaluate factors like user growth, advertising revenue, and platform innovation to assess a company’s potential in the evolving digital landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $14.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,589,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,920. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $11.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,477,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $23.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. 2,765,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,789. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average is $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. 5,517,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $56.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.82. 471,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,192. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,993.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

DJT stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,479,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Shares of AEHL traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,060,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $256.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEHL

Recommended Stories