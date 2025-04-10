Traders Purchase High Volume of Kinross Gold Call Options (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,365 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 8,339 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $783,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 7,577,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,698,912. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

