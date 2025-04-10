Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,239 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $73,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $897.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $947.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.95.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.66 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.62.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total transaction of $10,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $69,117,330. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

