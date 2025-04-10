Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 766 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $83,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 14.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $522.95 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

