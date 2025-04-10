Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 8,920 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $54,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,577,000 after buying an additional 835,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2,057.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 844,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,653,000 after acquiring an additional 805,604 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.02.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

