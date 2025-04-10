Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $41,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,185 shares of company stock worth $3,131,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.