Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $73,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $897.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $947.97 and a 200 day moving average of $988.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.62.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

