Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 725,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $87,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,952,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,546,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,401,000 after buying an additional 1,347,203 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 23.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

