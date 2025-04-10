Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $49,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 259,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,097,000 after buying an additional 151,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $254.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

