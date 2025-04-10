Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 16,592 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,024,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,149,000 after buying an additional 264,962 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $14,936,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $177.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

