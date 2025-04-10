Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Trex stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.19. 186,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,620. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. Citigroup cut their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.24.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

