Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 59,462 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 214.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 8.0 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $249.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.65. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.29%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.