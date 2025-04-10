Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,397 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AerSale were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

ASLE opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $391.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.74 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASLE shares. TD Cowen raised AerSale to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

