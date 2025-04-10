Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 169.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.27. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

