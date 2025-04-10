Trexquant Investment LP Sells 52,192 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,192 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $485,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

