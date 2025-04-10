Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,850 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 53.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 35.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,713 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of CCAP opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $567.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

