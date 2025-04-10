Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,778,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,095,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 467,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten bought 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $476,873. This represents a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $593.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.