Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.69 and last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 3818192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

