Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.56 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

