TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 18.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

