Truist Financial Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $7.50

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $20.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on American Well from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

American Well Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $0.27. American Well had a negative return on equity of 56.73% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $42,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,382.40. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,219 shares of company stock worth $46,454 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $95,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

