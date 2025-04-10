Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.65. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,298.62. This represents a 56.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 809,806 shares of company stock worth $30,923,658. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.