Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $20.77. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 4,641,096 shares changing hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
