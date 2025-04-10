Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $20.77. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 4,641,096 shares changing hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

