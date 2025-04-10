TSE:AFN Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$34.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$652.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.03. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$30.81 and a 12-month high of C$62.37.

Insider Transactions at Ag Growth International

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Paul David Householder acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Also, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.