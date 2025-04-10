UBS Group Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $46.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Celanese has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.