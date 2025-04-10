UBS Group Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $13.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

