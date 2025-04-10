UBS Group Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $21.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 1,776,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 268,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

