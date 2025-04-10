Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Cut by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,806,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

