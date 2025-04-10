United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

