Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Approximately 7,987,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,570,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £13.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.22.

Upland Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.