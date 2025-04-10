VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 401.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $147.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $135.34 and a 1-year high of $183.64.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

