Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Trimmed by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,123,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

